New photos from Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Episode 3 “Vitus Reflux”

Following last week’s two-episode premiere, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy returns this week with the episode “Vitus Reflux.” The installment is written by Alex Taub and Kiley Rossetter and directed by Doug Aarniokoski, and is set to debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 22.

While our cadets compete to join an elite team at the Academy, a battle of escalating pranks breaks out between Starfleet Academy and a rival school. Tensions rise fast, threatening their newly-emerging bonds and a blossoming romance.

Kerrice Brooks as Sam and Holly Hunter as Nahla n season 1, episode 3 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

George Hawkins as Darem Reymi, Kerrice Brooks as Sam and Sandro Rosta as Caleb in season 1, episode 3 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Gina Yashere as Lura and Tig Notaro as Reno in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 3, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+.

Romeo Carere as Ocam and Karim Diane as Jay-Den in season 1, episode 3 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Kerrice Brooks as Sam in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 3, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the series also features Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. The cast is rounded out by Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo reprising the Doctor, with guest appearances from Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and recurring roles for Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

