New photos from Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Episode 4 “Vox in Excelso”

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Episode 4 "Vox in Excelso"

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy returns this week with the series fourth episode "Vox in Excelso." The installment is written by Gaia Violo & Eric Anthony Glover, and directed by Doug Aarniokoski, and is set to debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 29.

Check out a gallery of new photos from the episode below.

Official synopsis:

When an existential crisis threatens to wipe out a beloved but infamous Star Trek species, a cadet is forced to confront his past and strained relationship with his family. As he pursues an unexpected method of coping, Nahla races against time to save this species from extinction.

Photos:

Kerrice Brooks as Sam in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Bella Shepard as Genesis in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

George Hawkins as Darem in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Gina Yashere as Lura and Holly Hunter as Nahla in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Karim Diané as Jay-Den and Sandro Rosta as Caleb in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Karim Diané as Jay-Den and Sandro Rosta as Caleb in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Robert Picardo as The Doctor in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Bella Shepard as Genesis, Karim Diané as Jay-Den, Sandro Rosta as Caleb and Kerrice Brooks as Sam in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Karim Diané as Jay-Den in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Bella Shepard as Genesis, Karim Diané as Jay-Den and Kerrice Brooks as Sam in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Holly Hunter as Nahla and Karim Diané as Jay-Den in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Karim Diané as Jay-Den in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Robert Picardo as The Doctor in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 3035. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the series also features Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. The cast is rounded out by Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo reprising the Doctor, with guest appearances from Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and recurring roles for Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

