New photos from Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Episode 5 “Series Acclimation Mil”

Preview: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Episode 5 “Series Acclimation Mil”

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy returns this week with the series fifth episode “Series Acclimation Mil.” The installment is written by Kirsten Beyer and Tawny Newsome, and directed by Larry Teng, and is set to debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 5.

Check out a gallery of 13 new photos from the episode below.

Official synopsis:

As a cadet sets out to solve an ancient Starfleet mystery, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and learns the value of forging her own path. Meanwhile, Nahla agrees to help a fellow chancellor with an elaborate alien ritual.

Photos:

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the series also features Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. The cast is rounded out by Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo reprising the Doctor, with guest appearances from Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and recurring roles for Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

