New photos from Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Episode 5 “Series Acclimation Mil”

Credit: Paramount+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy returns this week with the series fifth episode “Series Acclimation Mil.” The installment is written by Kirsten Beyer and Tawny Newsome, and directed by Larry Teng, and is set to debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 5.

Check out a gallery of 13 new photos from the episode below.

Official synopsis:

As a cadet sets out to solve an ancient Starfleet mystery, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and learns the value of forging her own path. Meanwhile, Nahla agrees to help a fellow chancellor with an elaborate alien ritual.

Raoul Bhaneja as Commander Kelric in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
L-R: Robert Picardo as The Doctor, Tig Notaro as Reno, Raoul Bhaneja as Commander Kelric, and Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
L-R: Robert Picardo as The Doctor and Tig Notaro as Reno in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
Romeo Carere as Ocam in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
Kerrice Brooks as SAM in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
L-R: Kerrice Brooks as SAM, Romeo Carere as Ocam, and Karim Diané as Jay-Den in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
George Hawkins as Darem in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
L-R: Sandro Rosta as Caleb, George Hawkins as Darem, and Kerrice Brooks as SAM in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
L-R: Romeo Carere as Ocam, Karim Diané as Jay-Den, Sandro Rosta as Caleb, George Hawkins as Darem, and Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
L-R: Kerrice Brooks as SAM, George Hawkins as Darem, Romeo Carere as Ocam, and Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+
L-R: Karim Diané as Jay-Den, George Hawkins as Darem, Kerrice Brooks as SAM, Bella Shepard as Genesis, and Sandro Rosta as Caleb in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+
Kerrice Brooks as SAM in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+
Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 5, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the series also features Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. The cast is rounded out by Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo reprising the Doctor, with guest appearances from Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and recurring roles for Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

