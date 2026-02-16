Starfleet Academy Episode 7 “Ko’Zeine” Pits Ambition Against Family Duty as Cadets Return Home + 10 New Photos

Preview: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Episode 7 “Ko’Zeine”

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy returns this week with the series’ seventh episode “Ko’Zeine.” The installment is written by Taub & Eric Anthony Glover, and directed by Andi Armaganian, and is set to debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 19.

Check out a gallery of 10 new photos from the episode below.

Official synopsis:

As our cadets return home for their first school holiday, they must choose between what their families expect of them and their own dreams for the future — including an aspiring captain who’s secretly willing to risk everything to re-write her own past, and an aristocratic cadet called to serve his planet way before he’s ready.

Photos:

L-R: Sandro Rosta as Caleb and Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1, episode 7, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

L-R: Karim Diané as Jay-Den, and Dale Whibley as Kyle in season 1, episode 7, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

L-R: Karim Diané as Jay-Den and George Hawkins as Darem in season 1, episode 7, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

L-R: Tig Notaro as Reno and Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1, episode 7, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

L-R: Bella Shepard as Genesis, Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake, and Tig Notaro as Reno in season 1, episode 7, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

L-R: Bella Shepard as Genesis and Kerrice Brooks as SAM in season 1, episode 7, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Kerrice Brooks as SAM in season 1, episode 7, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1, episode 7, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

Sandro Rosta as Caleb in season 1, episode 7, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the series also features Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. The cast is rounded out by Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo reprising the Doctor, with guest appearances from Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and recurring roles for Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

