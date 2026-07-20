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13 New Photos Preview the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Premiere “Valles Marineris”

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13 New Photos Preview the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Premiere “Valles Marineris”
Credit: Paramount+

The Enterprise crew travels 65 million years into the past in the season four premiere, “Valles Marineris.”

With Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returning this week, Paramount+ has released 13 new photos from the season four premiere, “Valles Marineris.”

Check out the new images from the episode below.

Official episode description:

Pike leads the crew into a stellar storm, sending the Enterprise back 65 million years.

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Adrian Holmes as Admiral April in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Rebecca Romijn as Una, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, and Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Throughout season four, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise—led by Captain Christopher Pike—will embark on a new wave of adventures across the galaxy. They’ll encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying alien threats, all while navigating personal struggles and high-stakes missions.

Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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