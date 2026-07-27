Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Faces a Survival Crisis in “The Griffin Incident” Preview + 13 New Photos

Spock, La’An and Kirk investigate a missing Federation ship as a decades-old mystery turns into a fight for survival.

Hot on the heels of last Thursday’s fourth season premiere, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this week with an all-new episode, “The Griffin Incident.”

The episode follows Spock, La’An Noonien-Singh and James T. Kirk as they board a missing Federation vessel and begin investigating the mystery surrounding its disappearance. What starts as a search for answers quickly escalates into a dangerous fight for survival.

Newly released images from the episode offer an early look at the mission, including Spock, La’An and Kirk exploring the lost ship and attempting to uncover what happened to its crew.

Check out the new images from “The Griffin Incident” below.

Official episode description:

Spock, La’An and Kirk board a lost Federation ship, where an old mystery becomes a survival crisis.

New photos

Ethan Peck as Spock in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Jess Bush as Christine Chapel and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk, and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Rebecca Romijn as Una, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk, and Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Anson Mount as Captain Pike, and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Jess Bush as Christine Chapel in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky.