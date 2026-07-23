Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

LEGO’s New Star Trek Set Lets Fans Build the U.S.S. Enterprise Bridge

Published

LEGO's New Star Trek Set Lets Fans Build the U.S.S. Enterprise Bridge
Credit: LEGO

Build the iconic bridge and transporter room with Kirk, Spock, Uhura, and the rest of the Enterprise crew when the 1,701-piece set launches this September.

LEGO has revealed the second-ever Star Trek set — the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge, available to pre-order now ahead of its September release.

The set contains 1,701 pieces and costs $199.99. Builders can recreate the bridge and transporter room of the famous Constitution-class starship, complete with minifigures of James T. Kirk, Spock, Nyota Uhura, Hikaru Sulu, Leonard McCoy, Pavel Chekov, Christine Chapel, and Montgomery Scott. The set also comes with four tribbles and a variety of character accessories inspired by Star Trek: The Original Series.

LEGO has included several interactive features in the display model. The bridge’s sliding doors can be opened to welcome the crew onto the command deck, Kirk’s captain’s chair rocks to simulate the ship being hit during battle, and a rotating dial activates the transporter effect, allowing crew members to beam between the transporter room and the bridge.

The bridge itself includes details from the show, from the captain’s command station and helm console to the colorful control panels that defined the Enterprise’s iconic look. The transporter room sits alongside the bridge, giving builders the option to recreate some of the show’s most memorable moments or display the set as a centerpiece for their Star Trek collection.

Credit: LEGO
Credit: LEGO

The release celebrates the 60th anniversary of The Original Series and continues LEGO’s recent expansion into new science fiction franchises. While Star Wars has long been one of the company’s biggest licensed themes, Star Trek has only recently joined the lineup, making this just the second official LEGO set based on Gene Roddenberry’s universe.

The LEGO Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge is available to pre-order now through LEGO’s online store ahead of its September release.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky.

In this article:
Written By

Kyle has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

Trending Articles

Star Trek: The Original Series Returns for 60th Anniversary with New Blu-ray, DVD, and Exclusive Collector’s Set Star Trek: The Original Series Returns for 60th Anniversary with New Blu-ray, DVD, and Exclusive Collector’s Set

News

Star Trek: The Original Series Returns for 60th Anniversary with New Blu-ray, DVD, and Exclusive Collector’s Set

All three seasons of the classic series return in new Blu-ray and DVD collections, joined by a deluxe Amazon-exclusive gift set packed with nostalgic...

July 1, 2026
New Strategy Game Star Trek: Outposts Unknown Revealed, Demo Available Now New Strategy Game Star Trek: Outposts Unknown Revealed, Demo Available Now

News

New Strategy Game Star Trek: Outposts Unknown Revealed, Demo Available Now

Blending The Sims-style management with classic Star Trek exploration, this 23rd-century city builder lets players guide a fragile civilization through crisis—starting with a playable...

June 8, 2026
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Drops, Teasing New Adventures Ahead of July 24 Premiere Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Drops, Teasing New Adventures Ahead of July 24 Premiere

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Drops, Teasing New Adventures Ahead of July 24 Premiere

Paramount unveils new footage, photos, and poster art as the hit Star Trek series gears up for its highly anticipated July 24 return. Paramount...

June 16, 2026
Star Trek: Shadow Frontier Revealed — Ro Laren Returns in a Mind-Bending Horror Game from Silent Hill 2 Studio Star Trek: Shadow Frontier Revealed — Ro Laren Returns in a Mind-Bending Horror Game from Silent Hill 2 Studio

News

Star Trek: Shadow Frontier Revealed — Ro Laren Returns in a Mind-Bending Horror Game from Silent Hill 2 Studio

Coming to major platforms in 2027, the game puts players inside Ro Laren’s fractured mind in a cinematic, choice-driven descent into fear and discovery....

June 7, 2026

AboutContactTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2026 TrekNews.net