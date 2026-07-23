LEGO’s New Star Trek Set Lets Fans Build the U.S.S. Enterprise Bridge

Build the iconic bridge and transporter room with Kirk, Spock, Uhura, and the rest of the Enterprise crew when the 1,701-piece set launches this September.

LEGO has revealed the second-ever Star Trek set — the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge, available to pre-order now ahead of its September release.

The set contains 1,701 pieces and costs $199.99. Builders can recreate the bridge and transporter room of the famous Constitution-class starship, complete with minifigures of James T. Kirk, Spock, Nyota Uhura, Hikaru Sulu, Leonard McCoy, Pavel Chekov, Christine Chapel, and Montgomery Scott. The set also comes with four tribbles and a variety of character accessories inspired by Star Trek: The Original Series.

LEGO has included several interactive features in the display model. The bridge’s sliding doors can be opened to welcome the crew onto the command deck, Kirk’s captain’s chair rocks to simulate the ship being hit during battle, and a rotating dial activates the transporter effect, allowing crew members to beam between the transporter room and the bridge.

The bridge itself includes details from the show, from the captain’s command station and helm console to the colorful control panels that defined the Enterprise’s iconic look. The transporter room sits alongside the bridge, giving builders the option to recreate some of the show’s most memorable moments or display the set as a centerpiece for their Star Trek collection.

Credit: LEGO

Credit: LEGO

The release celebrates the 60th anniversary of The Original Series and continues LEGO’s recent expansion into new science fiction franchises. While Star Wars has long been one of the company’s biggest licensed themes, Star Trek has only recently joined the lineup, making this just the second official LEGO set based on Gene Roddenberry’s universe.

The LEGO Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge is available to pre-order now through LEGO’s online store ahead of its September release.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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