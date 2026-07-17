Star Trek: Voyager: Across the Unknown Unveils First DLC, Yearlong Roadmap

Players can dive into five episode-inspired missions, recruit new crew members, and look forward to more DLC and free updates throughout the year.

Star Trek: Voyager: Across the Unknown gets a major update and purchasable downloadable content as the future of the game seems brighter than ever.

Players looking for more content to tackle as they make their way home from the Delta Quadrant can purchase “Delta Chronicles,” new DLC that adds five new missions to the game, based on the Voyager episodes “Distant Origin,” “The Omega Directive, “Homestead,” “Cold Fire,” and “Inside Man.” “Delta Chronicles” costs $10.

“Delta Chronicles” also adds two new heroes for your crew: Holographic Reginald Barclay and Voth Professor Forra Gegen, who come with their own combat abilities and playstyles.

“Delta Chronicles” is just the first of a series of planned DLCs scheduled for this year. The second DLC includes the U.S.S. Equinox as a playable ship for a soon-to-be-announced game mode. The third DLC focuses on new stories, and the fourth DLC contains a new sector “based on one of Voyager’s most famous episodes.”

You can purchase all these DLCs via the Expansion Pass, available for $30.

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment says more free content is coming to the game, as well, including more ship quests and additional improvements and balancing.

Patch 1.8 for the game is live now, which includes a lengthy list of bug fixes, balance updates and tweaking.

Holographic Reg, as added in the “Delta Chronicles” DLC.

Across the Unknown launched in February, and has enjoyed a healthy schedule of post-launch updates. The game holds a Mostly Positive rating on Steam based on almost 3,000 reviews. The game is available for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Steam, and Xbox Series X/S.

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