Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “Human Best Friend” With 15 New Photos

Shore leave takes a dangerous turn in the third episode of the series’ fourth season.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, August 6 with “Human Best Friend,” the third episode of the series’ fourth season. Ahead of its premiere, Paramount+ has released 15 new photos from the episode, which you can check out below.
Official episode description:
Shore leave on a pleasure planet turns dangerous when the crew’s promised escape stops behaving like fun.
New photos
Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.
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