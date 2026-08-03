Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “Human Best Friend” With 15 New Photos

Shore leave takes a dangerous turn in the third episode of the series’ fourth season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, August 6 with “Human Best Friend,” the third episode of the series’ fourth season. Ahead of its premiere, Paramount+ has released 15 new photos from the episode, which you can check out below.

Official episode description:

Shore leave on a pleasure planet turns dangerous when the crew’s promised escape stops behaving like fun.

New photos

(L-R): Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Jess Bush as Christine Chapel and Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Martin Quinn as Scotty, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Ethan Peck as Spock and Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Ethan Peck as Spock in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Martin Quinn as Scotty and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Martin Quinn as Scotty, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Martin Quinn as Scotty and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 3, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

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