Star Trek: The Original Series Returns for 60th Anniversary with New Blu-ray, DVD, and Exclusive Collector’s Set

All three seasons of the classic series return in new Blu-ray and DVD collections, joined by a deluxe Amazon-exclusive gift set packed with nostalgic collectibles.

Paramount Home Entertainment is celebrating the 60th anniversary of Star Trek with the release of new Blu-ray and DVD collections of Star Trek: The Original Series. The upcoming sets will include all three seasons and all 79 episodes of the groundbreaking series that launched a global phenomenon.

In addition to standard Blu-ray and DVD box sets, fans can look forward to a special Amazon-exclusive collector’s edition. This deluxe gift set is designed with longtime fans in mind, featuring a curated selection of premium lobby cards showcasing iconic scenes and rare behind-the-scenes moments from the series. The set also includes a unique 4-inch vinyl record containing the original Star Trek theme along with classic sound effects, offering a nostalgic audio experience that captures the spirit of the show.

Star Trek: The Original Series – 60th Anniversary Amazon-Exclusive Collector’s Edition Blu-ray set ($139.99)

Star Trek: The Original Series – 60th Anniversary Blu-ray set ($104.99)

Star Trek: The Original Series – 60th Anniversary DVD set ($83.99)

All editions — including the standard Blu-ray, DVD, and collector’s set — are scheduled for release on September 8.

Star Trek: The Original Series – 60th Anniversary Amazon-Exclusive Blu-ray Collector’s Set | Credit: Paramount Home Entertainment

Star Trek: The Original Series – 60th Anniversary Blu-ray cover art | Credit: Paramount Home Entertainment

Star Trek: The Original Series – 60th Anniversary DVD cover art | Credit: Paramount Home Entertainment

Collector’s Set Official Description:

Celebrate 60 years of Star Trek: The Original Series with a collector’s experience designed for true fans. Return to the adventures that started it all with the original crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, where a cultural phenomenon was born. This Amazon Exclusive Deluxe Giftset brings the nostalgia home with a limited-edition set of premium lobby cards featuring iconic scenes and rare behind-the-scenes moments, complete with a stunning anniversary logo reveal. An exclusive 4” Tiny Vinyl adds to the experience, playing the unforgettable theme from all three seasons along with classic sound effects that instantly transport you back. Limited and made for collectors, this is your chance to own a piece of Star Trek history. Pre-order now and boldly go where no fan has gone before.

Star Trek: The Original Series introduced audiences to Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley), and the crew of the USS Enterprise. The series originally ran for three seasons from 1966 to 1969 and became a defining work of science fiction television, known for its exploration of social issues, optimistic vision of the future, and iconic storytelling.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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