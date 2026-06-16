Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Drops, Teasing New Adventures Ahead of July 24 Premiere

Paramount unveils new footage, photos, and poster art as the hit Star Trek series gears up for its highly anticipated July 24 return.

Paramount has released the official trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, along with a batch of new photos and poster art ahead of the series’ return on July 24.

In season four, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise — led by Captain Christopher Pike — embarks on a new wave of adventures across the galaxy. According to the official synopsis, they’ll encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying alien threats, all while navigating both personal struggles and high-stakes missions.

The new season continues the show’s signature mix of exploration, action, and emotional storytelling, with the trailer teasing everything from intense space encounters to some of the series’ more imaginative, genre-bending moments.

Check out the trailer above, along with the new poster and photos below.

Season 4 Trailer



Season 4 Poster

Season 4 Photos

Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 4, Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Melissa Navia as Ortegas in season 4, Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 4, Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Jess Bush as Christine Chapel and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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