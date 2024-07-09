Connect with us

Three cadets cast in upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series

Starfleet Academy has some new recruits as Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, and Kerrice Brooks join the cast

We know acting vets Paul Giamatti and Holly Hunter are starring in the first season of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and now we know some younger actors who are helping round out the cast.

Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and George Hawkins have been cast as still-unnamed Starfleet cadets. You might know Brooks from The Prom and On My Block, Shepard from Wolf Pack and Grace and Frankie, and Hawkins from the ITV series Tell Me Everything.

Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, and Kerrice Brooks
L-R: Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, and Kerrice Brooks

Starfleet Academy, a show set in the 32nd century that will follow the adventures of a new class of cadets as they come of age within the hallowed halls of Starfleet’s famed school, is shaping up to be a tentpole series for Paramount+. Besides heavyweights like Hunter and Giamatti bolstering the cast, we know the show uses the largest contiguous set ever constructed for a Star Trek series, as detailed back in March.

Starfleet Academy is currently shooting, and aiming for release in 2025. The recently concluded fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery made a point to reference the academy, including having one of its instructors, Sylvia Tilly, realize the school needed a better mentorship program.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

