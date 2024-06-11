Emmy Award winner Paul Giamatti cast in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Connect with us

Paul Giamatti cast as main villain in Starfleet Academy series

The upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series has cast its (recurring) first season villain in Paul Giamatti — an Emmy winner and multi-time Oscar-nominated actor.

Giamatti’s character has a “sinister connection” to one of the show’s cadets. Giamatti is known for Billions, American Splendor, Sideways, and Cinderella Man, among many other productions.

“Sometimes you’re lucky enough to discover that one of the greatest actors alive is also a huge Star Trek fan, and meeting Paul was one of those miraculous moments for us,” said co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau in a statement. “The sheer delight with which he dove in on Starfleet Academy is only surpassed by the gratitude we feel about him joining our incredible cast.”

Starfleet Academy, a show set in the 32nd century that will follow the adventures of a new class of cadets as they come of age within the hallowed halls of Starfleet’s famed school, is shaping up to be a tentpole series for Paramount+. Academy Award winner Holly Hunter, known for The Piano, Broadcast News, and Saving Grace, was recently revealed as the academy’s still-unnamed chancellor. We also see the show uses the largest contiguous set ever constructed for a Star Trek series, as detailed back in March.

Starfleet Academy is currently shooting, and aiming for release in 2025. The recently concluded fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery made a point to reference the academy, including having one of its instructors, Sylvia Tilly, realize the school needed a better mentorship program.

The Variety article also noted how having Starfleet Academy set in the 32nd century allows the show’s producers “far more creative latitude while also dramatically reducing how much the show’s target audience of tweens and teens needs to know about Star Trek before watching — which puts them on the same footing as the students depicted in the show.”

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

