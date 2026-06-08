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New Strategy Game Star Trek: Outposts Unknown Revealed, Demo Available Now

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New Strategy Game Star Trek: Outposts Unknown Revealed, Demo Available Now
Credit: Magic Fuel Games/Steam

Blending The Sims-style management with classic Star Trek exploration, this 23rd-century city builder lets players guide a fragile civilization through crisis—starting with a playable demo available now.

Hot on the heels of a psychological horror game getting announced, another Star Trek game is on the way. Star Trek: Outposts Unknown is a top-down city builder, and a demo is available now.

Announced during Summer Game Fest, Outposts Unknown takes place in the 23rd century in the style of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The game itself is inspired by The Sims and Sim City, and is developed by Magic Fuel Games.

Star Trek: Outposts Unknown Trailer

Courtesy of the game’s Steam page, we know players will: 

  • Explore the X’Lehari System with a completely original story.

  • Traverse unique environments, meet new characters, and use iconic technology to render aid to a fragile civilization’s impending catastrophe.

  • Lead your crew through dangerous encounters that will test their morale and prowess
  • Construct complex research facilities and explore diverse tech and buildings trees.

You can play a demo of the game now via Steam, with the full game coming later in 2026 to PC and consoles — although we don’t know which consoles yet. Check back soon for a write-up on the demo for this newest addition to the Star Trek video game pantheon.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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Kyle has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies.

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