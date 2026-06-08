New Strategy Game Star Trek: Outposts Unknown Revealed, Demo Available Now

Blending The Sims-style management with classic Star Trek exploration, this 23rd-century city builder lets players guide a fragile civilization through crisis—starting with a playable demo available now.

Hot on the heels of a psychological horror game getting announced, another Star Trek game is on the way. Star Trek: Outposts Unknown is a top-down city builder, and a demo is available now.

Announced during Summer Game Fest, Outposts Unknown takes place in the 23rd century in the style of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The game itself is inspired by The Sims and Sim City, and is developed by Magic Fuel Games.

Star Trek: Outposts Unknown Trailer

Courtesy of the game’s Steam page, we know players will:

Explore the X’Lehari System with a completely original story.





Traverse unique environments, meet new characters, and use iconic technology to render aid to a fragile civilization’s impending catastrophe.





Lead your crew through dangerous encounters that will test their morale and prowess

Construct complex research facilities and explore diverse tech and buildings trees.





You can play a demo of the game now via Steam, with the full game coming later in 2026 to PC and consoles — although we don’t know which consoles yet. Check back soon for a write-up on the demo for this newest addition to the Star Trek video game pantheon.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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