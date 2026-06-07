Star Trek: Shadow Frontier Revealed — Ro Laren Returns in a Mind-Bending Horror Game from Silent Hill 2 Studio

Coming to major platforms in 2027, the game puts players inside Ro Laren’s fractured mind in a cinematic, choice-driven descent into fear and discovery.

Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Ro Laren takes center stage in Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, a psychological horror game coming in 2027 by the studio behind Silent Hill 2.

Revealed on June 6 during IGN Live, Shadow Frontier is a story-driven, action-adventure game which has players “step into the fractured mind of former Lieutenant Ro Laren” — who is voiced by Michelle Forbes, reprising her character from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek: Shadow Frontier Announcement Teaser

“After crashing onto a distant planet overtaken by a strange consciousness, Ro Laren must survive in an environment that is as breathtaking as it is lethal. In true Star Trek fashion, Ro’s mission is driven by duty and purpose. But here, discovery comes at a terrible cost. The more she uncovers, the deeper she is pulled into a corrupted labyrinth where her memories twist and the planet threatens to sever her connection to reality,” says the game’s Steam page.

The game’s listing notes that Shadow Frontier “blends exploration, puzzles, combat and cinematic set-pieces into a gripping, story-driven adventure that rewards patience, observation, and smart decision-making.”

It’s unknown at this time when in the Star Trek timeline this game takes place. The game is developed by the well-respected Bloober Team, known for Silent Hill 2, Cronos: The New Dawn, and The Medium, and published by Paramount Games.

Star Trek: Shadow Frontier will be available on Steam, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X/S and will be released sometime in 2027.

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