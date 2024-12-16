WWE Wrestler Becky Lynch cast in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Becky Lynch added to Star Trek: Starfleet Academy cast

Professional wrestler Becky Lynch (real name Rebecca Quin) has been cast in the upcoming Star Trek series Starfleet Academy.

As announced by the former multi-time WWE Women’s Champion via her social media, Quin will be a member of the bridge crew on the series that will stream on Paramount+.

“When you’ve already been champion of the world, there’s really only one place to go next… and that’s to the stars. I am so excited to share with all of you that I am joining Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as part of the bridge crew.



And lads, this has been the most incredible experience, acting alongside a spectacular cast and crew and I cannot wait for all of you to check it out when it comes out on Paramount+ and hey, live long and prosper.”

Not your average average Starfleet officer! I'm beaming in to the first season of @StarTrek: Starfleet Academy on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/GlCCttnCIO — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2024

Production on the series began back in August. It will feature Mary Wiseman reprising her role of Sylvia Tilly from Star Trek: Discovery, along with Tig Notaro as Jett Reno, Oded Fehr as Admiral Charles Vance from that series, and Robert Picardo from Star Trek: Voyager.

Other previously announced series castmembers include Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner, Holly Hunter, and recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Starfleet Academy is expected to premiere in 2026 and has already been renewed for a second season.

