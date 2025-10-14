First Star Trek: Starfleet Academy trailer revealed + 8 new photos

This weekend, during their Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed the first trailer for the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series. The new series — originally announced back in March 2023 — is scheduled for a two-episode premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service on Thursday, January 15.
As we’ve previously reported, the series will star Holly Hunter as the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the Starfleet cadets played by Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard, along with Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, and guest stars Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.
Check out the trailer and 8 new images from the series’ first season below.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Official Trailer
Early release images:
