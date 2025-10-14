First Star Trek: Starfleet Academy trailer revealed + 8 new photos

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy at NYCC

This weekend, during their Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed the first trailer for the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series. The new series — originally announced back in March 2023 — is scheduled for a two-episode premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service on Thursday, January 15.

As we’ve previously reported, the series will star Holly Hunter as the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the Starfleet cadets played by Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard, along with Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, and guest stars Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Check out the trailer and 8 new images from the series’ first season below.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Official Trailer



Early release images:

L-R: Robert Picardo as The Doctor, Kerrice Brooks as Sam and Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1 , episode 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

L-R: Paul Giamatti as Nus Braka and Holly Hunter as Chancellor Nahla Ake in season 1 , episode 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

L-R: Gina Yashere as Lura Throk and Tig Notaro as Jett Reno in season 1 , episode 3 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

L-R: George Hawkins as Darem Reymi, Kerrice Brooks as Sam and Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir in season 1 , episode 3 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

L-R, Karim Diané as Jay-Den Kraag, George Hawkins as Darem Reymi, Kerrice Brooks as Sam, Bella Shepard as Genesis Lythe and Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir in season 1, episode 5 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

L-R: George Hawkins, Kerrice Brooks, Joseph Messina and Sandro Rosta in season 1 , episode 3 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

L-R: Tig Notaro as Jett Reno, Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir and Romeo Carere as Ocam in season 1 , episode 8 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

L-R: Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal and Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir in season 1 , episode 8 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky,.