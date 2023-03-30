Star Trek: Starfleet Academy officially announced, production set to begin in 2024

New Starfleet Academy series set to join the current lineup of TV Star Trek with production beginning in 2024

Paramount+ is charging ahead with a new Star Trek series, one centered on the educational heart of the franchise: Starfleet Academy.

The streaming service officially announced Star Trek: Starfleet Academy on Thursday, noting that the series “will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy.”

While the announcement didn’t come with any casting news or premiere dates, the press release does note that it will be executive produced by franchise showrunner Alex Kurtzman along with Noga Landau — who was recently executive producer on Tom Swift and Nancy Drew. Production is slated to begin sometime next year.

The description of the show notes that it “will introduce us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

“As we continue to explore more of the ‘Star Trek’ universe, we’re thrilled to bring STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY to fans around the world as the next chapter in this expanding franchise,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau’s vision is a smart and thrilling take that celebrates the core principles of what ‘Star Trek’ has always stood for, but through the eyes of the next generation of Starfleet’s leaders.”

Starfleet Academy marks the sixth incarnation of TV Star Trek since 2017 and joins the current lineup of Star Trek: Picard (currently in its third and final season), Star Trek: Discovery (which ends with its upcoming season), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, along with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy — the latter of which were recently renewed and will be producing new episodes.

The idea of a show based on Starfleet Academy has been gestating since 2018 when that setting was on a short list of possible new series for the Paramount+ (previously CBS All Access) streaming service.

