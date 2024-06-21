Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Trailer, poster art revealed

Watch Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Trailer

The second season of the animated Star Trek: Prodigy series is set to arrive on Netflix next month. After a tumultuous situation, that saw the series canceled by Paramount+ and the first season removed from its original streaming home, it was picked up by Netflix and began streaming last December.

Now, Netflix and CBS Studios have made it official that the 20-episode second season will be available on Netflix on July 1.

Via press release, series showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman said:

“We deeply appreciate our fans who have stood by us and our passionate crew who made this all possible. The work speaks for itself, but it’s the heart that will endure,” Kevin and Dan Hageman

Season 2 poster art:

Season 2 synopsis:

In Season 2, these six young outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay (voiced by Robert Beltran) and bring peace to Gwyn’s (voiced by Ella Purnell) home world. However, when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past.

Season 2 trailer:

Check out the trailer below.

The Star Trek: Prodigy voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok) in addition to recurring voice cast members: Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Ronny Cox (Admiral Jellico) and Michaela Dietz (Maj’el).

