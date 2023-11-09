Star Trek: Prodigy begins streaming December 25th on Netflix

Prodigy lands on Netflix for Christmas



The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will debut on Netflix on December 25, 2023. It’s expected that all 20 first-season episodes when the series hits the streaming service, with a second season slated for sometime in 2024.

Kate Mulgrew took to X/Twitter, saying that the announcement is a gift for the series’ fans:

Thrilled that #StarTrekProdigy will hit Netflix on Christmas this year – a gift for all our dedicated fans. Thank you to @netflix, my home for seven years on OITNB, for picking up Prodigy! I can't wait for you to see what's in store for season two, out next year.#GoFast 🚀 https://t.co/i9ofVuTk62 — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) November 16, 2023

Prodigy was canceled by Paramount+ earlier this year. In August, we got our first glimpse of the series’ second season — which included the return of Robert Picardo as The Doctor.

The Star Trek: Prodigy voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Janeway) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tak), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), and Dee Bradley Baker (Murf).

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy (Part I and Part II) is also available on Blu-ray and DVD.

