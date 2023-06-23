Star Trek: Prodigy canceled, first season to be removed from Paramount+

Star Trek: Prodigy has been canceled

After airing just one season, Star Trek: Prodigy, the animated kid-friendly series, has been canceled, and episodes from season one will soon be removed from the Paramount+ streaming service in the coming days.

As first reported by Variety, Prodigy’s removal, as well as the removals of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Queen of the Universe, and The Game, are “data-driven,” although Paramount provided no supporting details.

“We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs,” said a Paramount+ spokesperson. “We wish them all the best on their future endeavors.”

Work on Prodigy’s second season will finish, at which point the show will be shopped for a new home. While the first season of the series also aired on Nickelodeon, the show will not return to that channel either.

Dan and Kevin Hageman, the brothers who created Star Trek: Prodigy, addressed the cancellation on Twitter, saying:

Star Trek has taught my brother and me to strive for a better future. While news of Star Trek: Prodigy not returning to Paramount+ is disappointing.



We have faith this show will be picked up by a new home to help grow our fervent fanbase and inspire the next generation of Star Trek fans. Our talented and passionate team of artists are working tirelessly to complete S2.

In our reviews of the series’ 20-episode first season, we generally had nothing but positive things to say about the charming and gorgeous show. The series featured an ensemble cast of young aliens who escape a prison colony and make their way to Earth, with the help of a holographic Captain Janeway, voiced by Kate Mulgrew. We opined the show stayed true to its Star Trek roots and wasn’t afraid to tackle more mature issues within a kid-friendly format.

The first ten episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy’s first season received a home media release, and it is currently on sale on Amazon.

