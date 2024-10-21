Star Trek: Section 31 premiere date, character posters revealed at NYCC

Star Trek: Section 31 arrives on Paramount+ in January

Announced during New York Comic Con this weekend, Star Trek: Section 31, the first-ever non-theatrical film in the franchise, will sneak its way onto Paramount+ on January 24, 2025.

Section 31 stars Michelle Yeoh, who is reprising her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. In the movie, Georgiou joins the titular secretive division of Starfleet first introduced in Deep Space Nine, and has been referenced numerous times since then across various Star Trek media. The former emperor must “face the sins of her past” while protecting the Federation, according to the movie’s official description.

Character Posters

In addition to the premiere date, Paramount+ also released a selection of character posters that spell out S-E-C-T-I-O-N in pink letters against a bright yellow background and include Yeoh as Georgiou, Omari Hardwick as Alok, Sam Richardson as Quasi, Kacey Rohl as Rachel, Humberly González as Melle, Sven Ruygrok as Fuzz, and Robert Kazinsky as Zeph.

You can check out the high-res posters below.

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Sophy Holland/Paramount+

Omari Hardwick as Alok in Star Trek: Section 31, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Sophy Holland/Paramount+

Sam Richardson as Quasi in Star Trek: Section 31, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Sophy Holland/Paramount+

Kacey Rohl as Rachel in Star Trek: Section 31, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Sophy Holland/Paramount+

Humberly González as Melle in Star Trek: Section 31, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Sophy Holland/Paramount+

Sven Ruygrok as Fuzz in Star Trek: Section 31, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Sophy Holland/Paramount+

Robert Kazinsky as Zeph in Star Trek: Section 31, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Sophy Holland/Paramount+

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Sophy Holland/Paramount+

Teaser Trailer



The release date and accompanying new teaser poster, which shows Michelle Yeoh’s character, were revealed during Paramount’s Star Trek Universe panel at NYCC. The movie’s only trailer so far was released a couple of months ago.





Section 31 is written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi. It’s executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Michelle Yeoh, and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

If you’re itching for more Section 31, check out the Star Trek: Discovery tie-in novel Die Standing, a great read focusing on Georgiou and her enrollment in the secret organization.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, and Instagram.