First wave of Nacelle Company’s Star Trek figures available for pre-order + details on wave 2

After announcing their first batch of Star Trek figures in October 2024, The Nacelle Company is now taking pre-orders for those figures, for delivery later this year.

The first group of The Nacelle Company’s figures, which are between six and seven inches tall, includes: Mirror Jonathan Archer (Star Trek: Enterprise), Valkris (Star Trek III: The Search for Spock), Tuvix (Star Trek: Voyager), Peter Preston (Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan), Weyoun (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Captain Hikaru Sulu (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country), and Captain Rachel Garrett (Star Trek: The Next Generation).

Wave one pre-orders begin today over at NacelleStore.com at $28.99 each.

Check out promotional photos of the first wave of figures along with details on the second wave below.

The Nacelle Company’s CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss, is a passionate Star Trek fan, as he told us a few days ago in an interview that will be published later today, and he aims to feature both popular and lesser-known characters from the franchise in these product waves.

“Star Trek is my favorite thing in the whole world. I chose all the characters [in the figure lineup]. So, if you love them or hate them, it’s all my fault.” – Volk-Weiss discussing The Nacelle Company’s upcoming figures.

Following news earlier today of pre-order availability for wave one of their Star Trek action figures, The Nacelle Company has shared that Captain Kirk from Star Trek: Generations will be one of the ten characters in wave two, pre-orders for which will open later this year.

As you can see in our recent interview with The Nacelle Company CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss, he gave us a sneak peek a few days ago at Kirk, who will come with the following accessories: a stump, axe, wood, a bridge that rests on the good captain, and, naturally, dillweed.

Volk-Weiss officially revealed Kirk on March 4th at New York Toy Fair.

Star Trek: Generations Captain Kirk from The Nacelle Company’s wave 2 of Star Trek figures | Image credit: Brian Volk-Weiss/Instagram

“I honestly think there’s a chance I am dreaming. I don’t mean that as a metaphor. I cannot believe this is real.” – Volk-Weiss, on being able to bring Generations Kirk, one of his favorite characters, to action figure form.

Volk-Weiss opined two of the ten figures in wave two are “pretty obscure,” and the other eight will be more recognizable. Including both obscure and more well-known characters is Volk-Weiss’ strategy as his company plans future waves.

Pre-sale for wave two is planned for later this year, with those figures landing on fans’ shelves early in 2026. Volk-Weiss says he hopes The Nacelle Company can ship two waves per year starting in 2026.

The Nacelle Company encourages fans to offer their ideas on which Star Trek characters should be included in future waves of figures. Fans can email startrekideas@nacellecompany.com with their ideas.

We’ll have reviews of the figures as we get closer to their launch date.

