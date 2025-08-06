New photos from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 305 “Through the Lens of Time”

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 5 “Through the Lens of Time”
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this week with the fifth episode of the series’ third season — “Through the Lens of Time”. The episode, which begins streaming on Thursday, August 7th, is written by Onitra Johnson & Davy Perez and directed by Andi Armaganian.
Check out a preview of the episode and some brand new photos below.
Photos:
New episodes of Strange New Worlds stream Thursdays on Paramount+.
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.