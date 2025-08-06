Connect with us

New photos from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 305 "Through the Lens of Time"

Published

New photos from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 305 "Through the Lens of Time"
Credit: Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 5 “Through the Lens of Time”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this week with the fifth episode of the series’ third season — “Through the Lens of Time”. The episode, which begins streaming on Thursday, August 7th, is written by Onitra Johnson & Davy Perez and directed by Andi Armaganian.

Check out a preview of the episode and some brand new photos below.

Photos:

L to R Mynor Luken as Beto, Christina Chong as Laan and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 3 , Episode 5 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Jess Bush as Chapel and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 3 , Episode 5 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Christina Chong as Laan and Jess Bush as Chapel in season 3 , Episode 5 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Jess Bush as Chapel in season 3 , Episode 5 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. MBenga in season 3 , Episode 5 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Anson Mount as Capt. Pike, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk, Carol Kane as Pelia and Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 3 , Episode 5 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Anson Mount as Capt. Pike and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 3 , Episode 5 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 3 , Episode 5 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk, Carol Kane as Pelia and Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 3 , Episode 5 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Martin Quinn as Scotty and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 5 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

New episodes of Strange New Worlds stream Thursdays on Paramount+.

