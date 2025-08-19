Connect with us

News

Star Trek: Infection — a new horror-themed VR game announced

Star Trek: Infection — a new horror-themed VR game announced
Credit: Played With Fire

Star Trek: Infection coming to SteamVR and Meta Quest later this year

Star Trek: Infection, a mature-rated horror game, is landing on VR headsets sometime later this year. 

Poland-based developer Played With Fire — known for specializing in virtual reality content — showed off a surprise trailer at Gamescom 2025, a popular video game convention.

The game is set to be available on SteamVR and Meta Quest.

Check out some images from the game and the official trailer below.

Official synopsis:

A VR full-body narrative survival experience set in the Star Trek universe.

You’re a Vulcan Starfleet officer, sent on a special mission aboard the U.S.S. Lumen, but something has gone horribly wrong.

There’s no crew in sight, and an unknown entity has infested the ship. Now it’s inside your body, physically mutating you, unlocking dangerous new abilities at the cost of your sanity.

Images:

Official trailer:

Additional details:

Moreover, players can expect to: 

  • Tend to Your VR Body: Inhabit a full-body avatar. Use your Medical Tricorder to track your condition, treating your infection with a Hypospray, or embracing its mutations.

  • Meld With Dangerous DNA: Manage or exploit your mutation’s side effects to unlock powerful but unstable abilities.

  • Face Horrors in Your Mind: You’re a Vulcan. Rational, disciplined, in control. But your sanity and resolve are faltering. Something aboard is learning your fears and using them against you.

  • Set Phasers to Stun & Scan for Life: Use your Phaser, stealth, or Vulcan nerve pinch to deal with threats. Use your Tricorder to scan for dangers and uncover vital resources.

  • Get Your Hands Dirty: Use your VR hands to interact with the ship, crafting tools and weapons essential for survival.

Star Trek: Infection is rated for ages 17 and older, a rare rating for Star Trek games.

Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

