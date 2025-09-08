Connect with us

New animated children’s series ‘Star Trek: Scouts’ launches today, first 2 episodes now available

New animated children's series 'Star Trek: Scouts' launches today, first 2 episodes now available
Credit: Nickelodeon/YouTube

Star Trek: Scouts announced, first 2 episodes available now

Star Trek: Scouts, a brand-new, original animated series aimed at preschool viewers has been announced, in celebration of Star Trek Day — with the first two episodes already available.

The 20-episode series follows the adventures of JR, Roo, and Sprocket, and marks Paramount’s first attempt to aim a Star Trek show at the youngest generation. This short-form series will have a runtime of 3-4 min each.

The first two episodes — are available on Nickelodeon’s Blaze and the Monster Machines YouTube channel.

Check out the official trailer below.

Star Trek: Scouts logline:

Star Trek: Scouts follows three 8-year-old friends, JR, Sprocket and Roo, as they train to become future Starfleet Explorers by going on epic, out-of-this-world missions that push them to “discover, grow and boldly go!”

Official synopsis:

Oh, no! A giant soap bar asteroid is zooming through space toward the Star Trek Scouts! JR, Roo, and Sprocket have just four minutes before it makes impact. They’ll need to think fast, work together, and use their science and engineering brains to stop the soap bar asteroid. Can you help them pick the right item to launch and save the day from a soapy disaster in outer space? Join them in a fun bubble bath party with their pet sidekicks, too!

Meet the Star Trek Scouts! JR, Roo, and Sprocket are three best friends training to become future Starfleet explorers! Join their adventures as they blast asteroids, rescue cosmic critters, and work together to save the day in outer space with their intergalactic pet sidekicks, Zips, Bubbles, and Star!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBFbP891Vds

Star Trek: Scouts follows a tradition of animated Star Trek, dating back to Star Trek: The Animated Series in in 1973 and more recently with 2020’s Star Trek: Lower Decks and 2021’s Star Trek: Prodigy.

