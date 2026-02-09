A Dangerous New Enemy Emerges in Starfleet Academy Episode 6, “Come, Let’s Away” + 11 New Photos

Preview: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Episode 6 “Come, Let’s Away”

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy returns this week with the series’ sixth episode “Come, Let’s Away.” The installment is written by Kenneth Lin & Kiley Rosseter, and directed by Larry Teng, and is set to debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 12.

Check out a gallery of 11 new photos from the episode below.

Official synopsis:

During the cadets’ first training mission on an abandoned ship, they encounter a dangerous new enemy. As our cadets fight for survival, Nahla must risk everything to save them by seeking help from an unexpected, untrustworthy, source.

Photos:

Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 6, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

L-R: Bella Shepard as Genesis, Kerrice Brooks as SAM, Karim Diané as Jay-Den, and Romeo Carere as Ocam in season 1, episode 6, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 6, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

L-R: Bella Shepard as Genesis and Kerrice Brooks as SAM in season 1, episode 6, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 6, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Raoul Bhaneja as Commander Kelric in season 1, episode 6, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Zoë Steiner as Tarima in season 1, episode 6, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

L-R: Sandro Rosta as Caleb, George Hawkins as Darem, Karim Diané as Jay-Den, Kerrice Brooks as SAM, and Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1, episode 6, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

L-R: Gina Yashere as Lura and Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 6, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

George Hawkins as Darem in season 1, episode 6, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 6, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the series also features Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. The cast is rounded out by Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo reprising the Doctor, with guest appearances from Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and recurring roles for Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky.