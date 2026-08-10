Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Review

Boldly Going Beyond Basic Knowledge: A Review of Star Trek: The Ultimate Trivia Deck

Published

Boldly Going Beyond Basic Knowledge: A Review of Star Trek: The Ultimate Trivia Deck

Packed with obscure characters, alien cultures, technology, and events, this trivia deck boldly goes where casual Trek knowledge fears to tread.

For 60 years, the Star Trek franchise has built one of the most complex and expansive lore systems in science fiction history. To capture that depth in a single product is a daunting task, yet Robb Pearlman’s Star Trek: The Ultimate Trivia Deck manages to do exactly that — no surprise considering the author’s extensive experience with this franchise. This officially licensed deck is more than just a casual collection of facts; it is a deep-space exploration into the minutiae of most of this wonderful franchise. 

What’s better than relaxing by a fire and enjoying some Star Trek trivia?

A Challenge for the True Die-Hard

The most striking feature of this trivia deck is its optional uncompromising difficulty. While this deck offers easier questions to keep casual viewers engaged, Pearlman has no problem leaning heavily into the “die-hard” category. Even those who consider themselves experts on this franchise’s lore — which this deck covers from The Original Series to season two of Strange New Worlds — will find themselves stumped by the level of detail required.

We thought we were pretty well positioned in the “die-hard” category of Star Trek experts, until we opened the box and read one of the hard questions on a random card: “As seen in the original Star Trek series episode “The Gamesters of Triskelion,” which of these colors is not a color on the Triskelion collar of obedience?”

Kudos to you who actually know that. 

Here’s another great deep-cut question: “As seen in the Star Trek: The Animated Series episode “Yesteryear,” how is Amanda referred to in Vulcan society?” 

The deck is filled with this minutiae, which is exactly what we were hoping for. 

Questions range across several categories, including:

  1. Technology 
  2. Characters
  3. Events and Anomalies
  4. Planets, Places, and Cultures

It is, quite frankly, the Kobayashi Maru of trivia — designed to test your limits. If you pride yourself on knowing the difference between a Type-II phaser and a compression phaser rifle, this deck is for you.

Despite its high difficulty ceiling, the deck is remarkably well-suited for social gatherings since it does offer easier questions. The format — a sturdy, portable box containing 200 5.5×3.5-inch cards with two questions on each card — makes it an ideal choice for a party game or a more intimate challenge against a fellow Trekkie. 

As an officially licensed product, the deck carries a level of polish that fans will appreciate. The aesthetic is clean and modern, and the cards are durable enough to survive multiple game nights. One thing we did not like, however, is that the banners at the top of each card are the same color, even though the backs of the cards have special colors. Having this one visual feature would have made the deck a bit more distinctive and easier to sift through. 

Having the card banners match their respective category color would have been the icing on the cake.

Final Verdict

Star Trek: The Ultimate Trivia Deck is a must-have for the serious fan. While it may be intimidating at first for those who only occasionally visit the final frontier, its depth is exactly what makes it rewarding. It turns a standard trivia night into an engaging, challenging, and social celebration of one of the greatest sci-fi legacies ever created.

Star Trek: The Ultimate Trivia Deck comes out on August 18, and you can pre-order on Amazon for $28.99.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky.

In this article:,
Written By

Kyle has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

Trending Articles

Star Trek: The Original Series Returns for 60th Anniversary with New Blu-ray, DVD, and Exclusive Collector’s Set Star Trek: The Original Series Returns for 60th Anniversary with New Blu-ray, DVD, and Exclusive Collector’s Set

News

Star Trek: The Original Series Returns for 60th Anniversary with New Blu-ray, DVD, and Exclusive Collector’s Set

All three seasons of the classic series return in new Blu-ray and DVD collections, joined by a deluxe Amazon-exclusive gift set packed with nostalgic...

July 1, 2026
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Faces a Survival Crisis in “The Griffin Incident” Preview + 13 New Photos Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Faces a Survival Crisis in “The Griffin Incident” Preview + 13 New Photos

Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Faces a Survival Crisis in “The Griffin Incident” Preview + 13 New Photos

Spock, La’An and Kirk investigate a missing Federation ship as a decades-old mystery turns into a fight for survival. Hot on the heels of...

July 27, 2026
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “Human Best Friend” With 15 New Photos Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “Human Best Friend” With 15 New Photos

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “Human Best Friend” With 15 New Photos

Shore leave takes a dangerous turn in the third episode of the series’ fourth season. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, August...

August 3, 2026
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Drops, Teasing New Adventures Ahead of July 24 Premiere Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Drops, Teasing New Adventures Ahead of July 24 Premiere

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Drops, Teasing New Adventures Ahead of July 24 Premiere

Paramount unveils new footage, photos, and poster art as the hit Star Trek series gears up for its highly anticipated July 24 return. Paramount...

June 16, 2026

AboutContactTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2026 TrekNews.net