Boldly Going Beyond Basic Knowledge: A Review of Star Trek: The Ultimate Trivia Deck

Packed with obscure characters, alien cultures, technology, and events, this trivia deck boldly goes where casual Trek knowledge fears to tread.

For 60 years, the Star Trek franchise has built one of the most complex and expansive lore systems in science fiction history. To capture that depth in a single product is a daunting task, yet Robb Pearlman’s Star Trek: The Ultimate Trivia Deck manages to do exactly that — no surprise considering the author’s extensive experience with this franchise. This officially licensed deck is more than just a casual collection of facts; it is a deep-space exploration into the minutiae of most of this wonderful franchise.

What’s better than relaxing by a fire and enjoying some Star Trek trivia?

A Challenge for the True Die-Hard

The most striking feature of this trivia deck is its optional uncompromising difficulty. While this deck offers easier questions to keep casual viewers engaged, Pearlman has no problem leaning heavily into the “die-hard” category. Even those who consider themselves experts on this franchise’s lore — which this deck covers from The Original Series to season two of Strange New Worlds — will find themselves stumped by the level of detail required.

We thought we were pretty well positioned in the “die-hard” category of Star Trek experts, until we opened the box and read one of the hard questions on a random card: “As seen in the original Star Trek series episode “The Gamesters of Triskelion,” which of these colors is not a color on the Triskelion collar of obedience?”

Kudos to you who actually know that.

Here’s another great deep-cut question: “As seen in the Star Trek: The Animated Series episode “Yesteryear,” how is Amanda referred to in Vulcan society?”

The deck is filled with this minutiae, which is exactly what we were hoping for.

Questions range across several categories, including:

Technology Characters Events and Anomalies Planets, Places, and Cultures

It is, quite frankly, the Kobayashi Maru of trivia — designed to test your limits. If you pride yourself on knowing the difference between a Type-II phaser and a compression phaser rifle, this deck is for you.

Despite its high difficulty ceiling, the deck is remarkably well-suited for social gatherings since it does offer easier questions. The format — a sturdy, portable box containing 200 5.5×3.5-inch cards with two questions on each card — makes it an ideal choice for a party game or a more intimate challenge against a fellow Trekkie.

As an officially licensed product, the deck carries a level of polish that fans will appreciate. The aesthetic is clean and modern, and the cards are durable enough to survive multiple game nights. One thing we did not like, however, is that the banners at the top of each card are the same color, even though the backs of the cards have special colors. Having this one visual feature would have made the deck a bit more distinctive and easier to sift through.

Having the card banners match their respective category color would have been the icing on the cake.

Final Verdict

Star Trek: The Ultimate Trivia Deck is a must-have for the serious fan. While it may be intimidating at first for those who only occasionally visit the final frontier, its depth is exactly what makes it rewarding. It turns a standard trivia night into an engaging, challenging, and social celebration of one of the greatest sci-fi legacies ever created.

Star Trek: The Ultimate Trivia Deck comes out on August 18, and you can pre-order on Amazon for $28.99.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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