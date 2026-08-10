Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “A Case of Chiaroscuro” With 17 New Photos

Una finds herself at the center of a resistance movement when she’s mistaken for a rebel leader fighting against Klingon occupation.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, August 13th with “A Case of Chiaroscuro,” the fourth episode of the series’ fourth season. Ahead of its premiere, Paramount+ has released 17 new photos from the episode, which you can check out below.

Official episode description:

Una is mistaken for a resistance leader and drawn into a struggle against Klingon occupation.

New photos

(L-R): Ethan Peck as Spock and Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Bianca Nugara as A’Sha in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Bianca Nugara as A’Sha and Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Captain Pike, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Rebecca Romijn as Una, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Rebecca Romijn as Una, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Rebecca Romijn as Una, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una and Ewa Kasp as Ma’taar Traitor in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

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