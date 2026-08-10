Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “A Case of Chiaroscuro” With 17 New Photos

Published

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “A Case of Chiaroscuro” With 17 New Photos
Credit: Paramount+

Una finds herself at the center of a resistance movement when she’s mistaken for a rebel leader fighting against Klingon occupation.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, August 13th with “A Case of Chiaroscuro,” the fourth episode of the series’ fourth season. Ahead of its premiere, Paramount+ has released 17 new photos from the episode, which you can check out below.

Official episode description:

Una is mistaken for a resistance leader and drawn into a struggle against Klingon occupation.

New photos

(L-R): Ethan Peck as Spock and Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Bianca Nugara as A’Sha in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Bianca Nugara as A’Sha and Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Captain Pike, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Rebecca Romijn as Una, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Rebecca Romijn as Una, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Rebecca Romijn as Una, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una and Ewa Kasp as Ma’taar Traitor in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 4, episode 4, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

Trending Articles

Star Trek: The Original Series Returns for 60th Anniversary with New Blu-ray, DVD, and Exclusive Collector’s Set Star Trek: The Original Series Returns for 60th Anniversary with New Blu-ray, DVD, and Exclusive Collector’s Set

News

Star Trek: The Original Series Returns for 60th Anniversary with New Blu-ray, DVD, and Exclusive Collector’s Set

All three seasons of the classic series return in new Blu-ray and DVD collections, joined by a deluxe Amazon-exclusive gift set packed with nostalgic...

July 1, 2026
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Faces a Survival Crisis in “The Griffin Incident” Preview + 13 New Photos Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Faces a Survival Crisis in “The Griffin Incident” Preview + 13 New Photos

Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Faces a Survival Crisis in “The Griffin Incident” Preview + 13 New Photos

Spock, La’An and Kirk investigate a missing Federation ship as a decades-old mystery turns into a fight for survival. Hot on the heels of...

July 27, 2026
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “Human Best Friend” With 15 New Photos Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “Human Best Friend” With 15 New Photos

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews “Human Best Friend” With 15 New Photos

Shore leave takes a dangerous turn in the third episode of the series’ fourth season. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, August...

August 3, 2026
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Drops, Teasing New Adventures Ahead of July 24 Premiere Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Drops, Teasing New Adventures Ahead of July 24 Premiere

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Drops, Teasing New Adventures Ahead of July 24 Premiere

Paramount unveils new footage, photos, and poster art as the hit Star Trek series gears up for its highly anticipated July 24 return. Paramount...

June 16, 2026

AboutContactTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2026 TrekNews.net