Pluto TV Launches Star Trek Pop-Up Ahead of Franchise’s 60th Anniversary

The free streaming service will bring seven live Star Trek channels and all 13 feature films to fans from August 14 through Star Trek Day on September 8.

Pluto TV is inviting fans to chart a course through the Star Trek universe as the franchise prepares to celebrate Star Trek Day on September 8. Beginning this Friday, August 14, the free streaming service will launch a dedicated Star Trek pop-up category, giving viewers an expansive way to revisit some of the most iconic television series and feature films in the franchise.

The special programming event will bring together seven live channels spanning multiple generations of Star Trek, from the original series to later favorites including Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise. Fans will also have access to a dedicated channel featuring the Star Trek feature films, along with a Spanish-language channel.

In addition to the live channels, Pluto TV will make all 13 Star Trek feature films available to watch free on demand during the celebration. The films will also be featured on the Star Trek: The Motion Pictures channel, giving fans another way to experience the franchise’s cinematic history.

The programming celebration arrives as Star Trek begins its countdown to its 60th anniversary. Created by Gene Roddenberry, the groundbreaking science-fiction franchise first premiered in 1966.



Live Star Trek Channels



​Star Trek (featuring The Original Series)

​Star Trek: The Next Generation

​Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

​Star Trek: Voyager

​Star Trek: Enterprise

​Star Trek: The Motion Pictures

​Star Trek en Español



Star Trek Feature Films



As part of the celebration, Pluto TV will also offer all 13 Star Trek feature films free on demand:

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)



​The full pop-up category will be available on Pluto TV starting August 14 through Star Trek Day on September 8.

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