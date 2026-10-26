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Walter Koenig, Star Trek’s Pavel Chekov, Dies at 90

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Walter Koenig, Star Trek’s Pavel Chekov, Dies at 90

Walter Koenig Leaves a Lasting Legacy in Star Trek and Beyond

Walter Koenig, Star Trek’s Pavel Chekov in The Original Series and subsequent movies, has died at 90 due to natural causes.

Koenig joined The Original Series in its second season and appeared in 36 episodes. While he didn’t appear with his fellow cast members in Star Trek: The Animated Series, he did write the episode “The Infinite Vulcan.” Koenig’s final appearance in Star Trek came in the series finale for Star Trek: Picard, where he had a voice cameo as Anton Chekov, son of Pavel. 

Koenig also lent his voice as Chekov to several Star Trek video games, including Star Trek: Shattered Universe, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and Star Trek Online. He also appeared in a few fan productions, including Star Trek: New Voyages, Star Trek: Of Gods and Men, and Star Trek: Renegades

Besides his Star Trek fame, Koenig enjoyed recognition in the science-fiction series Babylon 5, where he played Alfred Bester across 12 episodes. 

With Mr. Koenig’s passing, the remaining living cast members of Star Trek: The Original Series include George Takei and William Shatner.

We at TrekNews.net extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Koenig’s family, and our sincere appreciation for his career.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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Kyle has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. TrekFan

    October 27, 2026 at 4:27 pm

    Unbelievable and sad that the startrek.com official website has no article about Walter’s passing as of me writing this comment, two days later. Thanks for posting it on this site, and thank you Walter for your addition to the Trek Universe.

    Reply

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