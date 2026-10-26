Walter Koenig, Star Trek’s Pavel Chekov, Dies at 90

Walter Koenig Leaves a Lasting Legacy in Star Trek and Beyond

Walter Koenig, Star Trek’s Pavel Chekov in The Original Series and subsequent movies, has died at 90 due to natural causes.

Koenig joined The Original Series in its second season and appeared in 36 episodes. While he didn’t appear with his fellow cast members in Star Trek: The Animated Series, he did write the episode “The Infinite Vulcan.” Koenig’s final appearance in Star Trek came in the series finale for Star Trek: Picard, where he had a voice cameo as Anton Chekov, son of Pavel.

Koenig also lent his voice as Chekov to several Star Trek video games, including Star Trek: Shattered Universe, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and Star Trek Online. He also appeared in a few fan productions, including Star Trek: New Voyages, Star Trek: Of Gods and Men, and Star Trek: Renegades.

Besides his Star Trek fame, Koenig enjoyed recognition in the science-fiction series Babylon 5, where he played Alfred Bester across 12 episodes.

With Mr. Koenig’s passing, the remaining living cast members of Star Trek: The Original Series include George Takei and William Shatner.

We at TrekNews.net extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Koenig’s family, and our sincere appreciation for his career.

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