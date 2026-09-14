New Photos Preview a Fantasy Adventure in Strange New Worlds’ “Once La’an A Time”

Take a first look at La’an’s fairy-tale adventure in the penultimate episode of Strange New Worlds Season 4.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, September 17 with “Once La’an A Time,” the penultimate episode of the series’ fourth season. Ahead of the premiere, Paramount+ has released six new photos from the upcoming episode, offering a closer look at the latest adventure for the crew of the USS Enterprise.

Official episode description:

We return to the Elysian Kingdom, but this time on a real fantasy planet.

The episode was written by Onitra Johnson.

Check out the six new photos from the episode below and check back on Thursday for our full review of “Once La’an A Time.”

New photos:

(L-R): Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 9, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 9, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 9, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una, Anson Mount as Captain Pike, and Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 9, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 9, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 9, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

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