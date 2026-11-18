Spanning centuries of in-universe history, this beautifully illustrated reference book is a treasure trove of canon details and a fitting celebration of Star Trek’s 60th anniversary.

Star Trek Timelines, a new reference book from Penguin Random House, is a goldmine for canon enthusiasts. Much like the Star Trek Encyclopedia was back in the day, cracking open Timelines feels like a fan’s dream come true, as the Star Trek universe is laid before them in colorful and exquisite detail. One can get lost for hours in this treasure trove of information, and as we celebrate the franchise’s 60th anniversary this year, it’s an easy recommendation for the Star Trek megafan in your life.

Brought to us by authors Derek Tyler Attico, Michael Dismuke, Kelli Fitzpatrick and Jim Johnson, Star Trek Timelines — not to be confused with the mobile game of the same name — charts Star Trek’s in-universe history from the very beginning of time — as witnessed by the Voyager crew — to the 4300s, which is when the Short Trek episode “Calypso” takes place. That is an unbelievable amount of canon to cover, but the production team behind Timelines was clearly up to the challenge.

60 Years of Lore

On beautiful 9-15/16 x 11-7/8-inch pages, this book covers everything from The Original Series to the first season of Starfleet Academy — but not, unfortunately, the most recent season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. To have basically the entire franchise brought together in one cohesive publication is awe-inspiring, and a grand testament to the universe Star Trek has built for itself.

Pages from Star Trek Timelines. Credit: Penguin Random House

It would be impressive enough to array these canon events across a timeline spanning hundreds of pages. But Star Trek Timelines also has an impressive visual flair in the form of images from the franchise inserted on every page. Your eyes might not know where to focus first, but if you stick to following the timeline, you’ll soon be pleasantly lost in Star Trek lore. We can’t imagine how much time was spent designing this book to accommodate each timeline notation and related images from across the franchise.

In a welcome augmentation of Timelines’ exploration of canon, the book intermittently takes a break from following the master timeline to explore an organization, event, person, species, or topic more deeply. For example, a two-page spread is dedicated to the United Federation of Planets — from its formation in 2154, to the outbreak of the Federation-Klingon War in 2256, to the Battle of Wolf 359, to the Federation’s rebuilding after The Burn. Similarly, a two-page spread is dedicated to the Prime Directive, starting with Captain Archer’s moral quandary in dealing with the Menk, to Kirk’s arming of pre-warp people in a proxy war against the Klingons, all the way to Captain Burnham breaking the Prime Directive to save Tilly on Halem’no. These detours help break up the flow of dense chronological data, providing fascinating thematic deep-dives that offer crucial context for how these pivotal moments and core principles shaped the broader universe over centuries.

Besides covering the Prime Universe, this book takes the time to illustrate the Kelvin Timeline, the cinematic visuals of which are especially gorgeous on these pages, and the Mirror Universe — which, remember, is featured across most Star Trek incarnations. There really is no stone unturned here.

Our one initial complaint about this book is that each timeline entry is not accompanied by a corresponding episode or movie name, as it is in, say, the Star Trek Encyclopedia. But once we reached the end of the book, a solution presented itself. Readers curious about when in Star Trek a certain timeline entry appeared can reference the 14-page Episode Guide, which breaks down each section’s timeline entry with a corresponding episode or movie title.

This is probably the best way to include this referential information in this book, as placing each appearance title on its corresponding timeline entry might have been too cumbersome. Certainly, such a guide is appreciated, especially if you come across a piece of lore you’ve never heard of and want to see the source.

A Clear Win

In terms of celebrating this franchise we know and love, it’s hard to ask for more from Star Trek Timelines. No matter which incarnation of Star Trek is “your” Star Trek, you’ll find plenty to love through the 300+ pages of impressive visuals and exhaustive research — and the forward by Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew is just the cherry on top.

While the omission of the latest Strange New Worlds season is regrettable — likely a consequence of production timelines — the commercial decision to release this book in time for the franchise’s 60th anniversary is understandable. We still can’t help but wish it had been delayed by a year. A later release would have theoretically allowed Timelines to encompass all active Star Trek projects once their productions had concluded, thus making it the true, definitive guide to the franchise through its first 60+ years.

Nevertheless, if you are looking for that perfect holiday gift for a Star Trek megafan, look no more.

You can buy Star Trek Timelines on Amazon.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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