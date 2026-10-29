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Patrick Stewart, Star Trek’s Legendary Jean-Luc Picard, Dies at 86

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Patrick Stewart, Star Trek’s Legendary Jean-Luc Picard, Dies at 86
Credit: Paramount+

From the bridge of the USS Enterprise to the Shakespearean stage, Stewart built an extraordinary career defined by memorable performances and humanitarian work.

Sir Patrick Stewart, the man who brought Jean-Luc Picard to life across seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, its subsequent four movies, and then three seasons of Star Trek: Picard, has died surrounded by family and friends following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. 

Besides his fame as Captain — and later, Admiral — Jean-Luc Picard, Stewart was an acclaimed Shakespearean actor in a career spanning 60 years. He also is known to many as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise; he will be seen later this year in Avengers: Doomsday

The social media post announcing Stewart’s passing notes that memorial contributions may be made to the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Fund

“His professional accomplishments were humbly matched by his philanthropy and activism on behalf of human rights, survivors of domestic violence, global refugees, veterans’ mental health services, and animal welfare,” says the post. 

Stewart’s 2023 autobiography, Making It So, “offers an honest and compelling look at Stewart’s life in his own words. As we said in our review, “Making It So informs the reader how Patrick Stewart became the man he is today, and that’s a story worth telling.” 

Stewart’s passing follows just days after the passing of another Star Trek icon, Walter Koenig

TrekNews.net extends condolences to Stewart’s family, and enormous appreciation for his work in Star Trek and beyond. 

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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Kyle has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies.

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