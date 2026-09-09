Star Trek Online Brings Together Three Generations of Spock for Season 37

Star Trek Online’s latest season celebrates the franchise’s 60th anniversary with a time-spanning adventure featuring three different versions of Spock.

Star Trek Online is bringing a familiar face — and a very familiar Vulcan — to the long-running MMORPG.

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios have announced Star Trek Online: Rediscovered, the game’s 37th season, which will bring Ethan Peck into the game as Lieutenant Spock. Peck, of course, currently plays the younger version of the iconic Vulcan on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, making this his latest opportunity to reprise the role outside of the television series.

Star Trek Online, the long-running MMORPG, is adding Ethan Peck to its impressive roster of guest stars. Peck, who plays Lieutenant Spock on Strange New Worlds, arrives for season 37, called “Rediscovered,” which will also feature Captain Spock, voiced by Piotr Michael, and Commander Spock, courtesy of archival recordings of Leonard Nimoy.

Peck won’t be the only Spock appearing in Rediscovered. The new season will feature Spock through several different eras of Star Trek history, including Captain Spock, voiced by Piotr Michael, and Commander Spock, using archival recordings of the late Leonard Nimoy.

Michael expertly voiced Spock in the video game Star Trek: Resurgence.

Star Trek Online: Rediscovered Announcement:

“Rediscovered” will feature a new episode, “The City of the Edge of Never,” which tasks the player with uncovering the mystery behind the disappearance of Lieutenant Miral Paris and Ambassador B’vat, while the player’s captain encounters multiple versions of Spock. The season also features a new Space Task Force Operation, a new Event, and various new items.

Season 37 is releasing on September 22 on PC, and November 10 for PlayStation and Xbox.

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