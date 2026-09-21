18 New Photos Preview the Strange New Worlds Season 4 Finale “Tomorrow’s Enterprise”

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Episode 10 “Tomorrow’s Enterprise”
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, September 24th with “Tomorrow’s Enterprise,” the final episode of the series’ fourth season. Ahead of the premiere, Paramount+ has released 18 new photos from the upcoming episode, offering a closer look at the latest adventure for the crew of the USS Enterprise.
Official episode description:
A time ripple damages the Enterprise, forcing young and old Uhura to cooperate and fix the timeline.
The episode was written by Henry Alonso Myers and Robbie Thompson.
Check out the new photos from the episode below and check back on Thursday for our full review of “Tomorrow’s Enterprise.”
New photos:
Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.
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