18 New Photos Preview the Strange New Worlds Season 4 Finale “Tomorrow’s Enterprise”

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Episode 10 “Tomorrow’s Enterprise”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, September 24th with “Tomorrow’s Enterprise,” the final episode of the series’ fourth season. Ahead of the premiere, Paramount+ has released 18 new photos from the upcoming episode, offering a closer look at the latest adventure for the crew of the USS Enterprise.

Official episode description:

A time ripple damages the Enterprise, forcing young and old Uhura to cooperate and fix the timeline.

The episode was written by Henry Alonso Myers and Robbie Thompson.

Check out the new photos from the episode below and check back on Thursday for our full review of “Tomorrow’s Enterprise.”

New photos:

(L-R): Anson Mount as Captain Pike and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

(L-R): Anson Mount as Captain Pike and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

(L-R): Jess Bush as Christine Chapel and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

(L-R): Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

(L-R): Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Martin Quinn as Scotty in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Ethan Peck as Spock and Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Anson Mount as Captain Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Captain Pike, and Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Martin Quinn as Scotty in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Brian Markinson as Dr.Boyce and Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, and Brian Markinson as Dr.Boyce in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 10, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky.