Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Cast and William Shatner Headed to New York Comic Con

The Starfleet Academy cast will join William Shatner at New York Comic Con for a special celebration of Star Trek’s 60th anniversary.

New York Comic Con is bringing some of the newest and oldest Star Trek together for a special event celebrating the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

The convention beams down to the Javits Center in New York City from October 8-11, 2026, with a special Star Trek presentation scheduled for Saturday, October 10. From 3:15-4:15 pm ET, the Empire Stage will feature a Starfleet Academy panel followed by a conversation with William Shatner celebrating 60 years of Star Trek.

The Starfleet Academy panel will feature stars Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard, Karim Diané, and Robert Picardo, who play Nahla Ake, Caleb Mir, Genesis Lythe, Jay-Den Kraag, and the Doctor, respectively. They’ll be joined by executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

The panel comes ahead of the show’s second and final season, which is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ early next year. Fans can expect the cast and producers to talk about what’s coming for the students and instructors of the Academy, although exactly how much they’ll reveal remains to be seen.

William Shatner | Photo Credit: Laurie Lee for TrekNews.net

At 95, Shatner remains one of the most recognizable faces in the franchise after playing Captain James T. Kirk in The Original Series and the first seven Star Trek movies. His appearance gives the anniversary celebration a pretty direct connection to the show’s beginnings in 1966.

And Shatner has certainly kept busy outside of Star Trek. The actor has continued to make appearances in some unexpected places, including the world of heavy metal. So while fans probably shouldn’t expect Captain Kirk to suddenly break into Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” at NYCC, you never really know what Shatner might do.

Putting Starfleet Academy and Shatner together makes for an appropriate 60th anniversary celebration, with one panel looking at the newest generation of Star Trek and the other featuring one of the people who helped start it all.

For fans heading to New York Comic Con, it should be a fun afternoon of Star Trek spanning six decades.

New York Comic Con runs October 8-11, 2026, at the Javits Center in New York City. The Star Trek presentation takes place Saturday, October 10, from 3:15-4:15 pm ET on the Empire Stage.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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