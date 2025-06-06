Star Trek: Strange New Worlds team-up posters tease the adventures to come in Season 3

5 new Strange New Worlds posters
Paramount+ has released five new posters to promote the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The posters each feature two of the series stars in a colorful and stylized format as they explore what appears to be different alien worlds. The duo posters include Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike, Jess Bush as Chapel and Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga and Christina Chong as La’an, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Melissa Navia as Ortegas, and Martin Quinn as Scotty and Carol Kane as Pelia.
Check them out below.
The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to premiere on Paramount+ with a double-episode on Thursday, July 17, 2025. New episodes of the series will drop every Thursday until September 11.
Una and Pike
Chapel and Spock
M’Benga and La’an
Uhura and Ortegas
Scotty and Pelia
Season 3 cast poster
The streaming service previously released a season 3 cast poster that announced the show’s premiere date.
Season 3 Teaser
Filming for a fourth season began in March 2025.
The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, with special guest star Paul Wesley.
