Star Trek: Strange New Worlds team-up posters tease the adventures to come in Season 3

5 new Strange New Worlds posters

Paramount+ has released five new posters to promote the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The posters each feature two of the series stars in a colorful and stylized format as they explore what appears to be different alien worlds. The duo posters include Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike, Jess Bush as Chapel and Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga and Christina Chong as La’an, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Melissa Navia as Ortegas, and Martin Quinn as Scotty and Carol Kane as Pelia.

Check them out below.

The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to premiere on Paramount+ with a double-episode on Thursday, July 17, 2025. New episodes of the series will drop every Thursday until September 11.

Una and Pike

Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

Chapel and Spock

Jess Bush as Chapel and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

M’Benga and La’an

Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga and Christina Chong as La’an in season 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

Uhura and Ortegas

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Melissa Navia as Ortegas in season 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

Scotty and Pelia

Martin Quinn as Scotty and Carol Kane as Pelia in season 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

Season 3 cast poster

The streaming service previously released a season 3 cast poster that announced the show’s premiere date.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 key art | Credit: Paramount+

Season 3 Teaser

Filming for a fourth season began in March 2025.

The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, with special guest star Paul Wesley.

