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Strange New Worlds “Orders of Magnitude” Sends the Enterprise on an Alien Pursuit

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Strange New Worlds “Orders of Magnitude” Sends the Enterprise on an Alien Pursuit
Credit: Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Episode 8 “Orders of Magnitude”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, September 10 with “Orders of Magnitude,” the eighth episode of the series’ fourth season. Ahead of its premiere, Paramount+ has released 18 new photos from the upcoming episode, offering a new look at the latest adventure for the crew of the USS Enterprise.

Official episode description:

Starfleet commandeers the Enterprise for an alien pursuit that grows far beyond its original orders.

Written by Alan B. McElroy and directed by Sharon Lewis, “Orders of Magnitude” appears to put the Enterprise crew in an unusual position as Starfleet Command takes direct control of the ship for a mission that quickly becomes much more complicated than expected.

The episode will also feature the return of Admiral Reeger, played by Joe Morton, who arrives with orders that send the Enterprise after an alien vessel. With Starfleet commandeering the ship, Captain Christopher Pike and his crew find themselves operating under a different chain of command.

“Orders of Magnitude” premieres Thursday, September 10 on Paramount+.

Check out the 18 new photos from the episode below and return after the premiere for our full review of “Orders of Magnitude.”

New photos:

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh and Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh and Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Bianca Nugara as A’Sha, and Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Martin Quinn as Scotty and Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una, Anson Mount as Captain Pike, and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Bianca Nugara as A’Sha, and Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk, Ewa Wolniczek as Yeoman Vanek, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Anson Mount as Captain Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+
(L-R): Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 8, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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