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Strange New Worlds Goes Full Soap Opera in “Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass”

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Strange New Worlds Goes Full Soap Opera in “Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass”
Credit: Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Episode 7 “Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, September 3 with “Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass,” the seventh episode of the series’ fourth season. Ahead of its premiere, Paramount+ has released six new photos from the upcoming episode, offering a new look at the latest adventure for the crew of the USS Enterprise.

Official episode description:

A temporal anomaly traps the crew inside a soap-opera reality while Pike confronts a life he lost.

Based on the official description, “Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass” looks set to deliver another unexpected genre twist for Strange New Worlds. The series has become known for putting the Enterprise crew into wildly different situations, and this time, a temporal anomaly will apparently pull them into a reality straight out of a daytime soap opera.

While the premise sounds like it could provide plenty of opportunities for comedy, the episode also appears to have a more emotional story at its center. Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) will be forced to confront a life he lost, suggesting that the strange reality created by the temporal anomaly may force him to reckon with some of the choices and possibilities from his past.

“Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass” is the seventh episode of Strange New Worlds Season 4, bringing the crew one step closer to the conclusion of another season of adventures aboard the Enterprise.

Check out the six new photos from the episode below.

New photos:

(L-R): Jess Bush as Christine Chapel and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 7, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Brendan Adam-Zwelling/Paramount+
(L-R): Jess Bush as Christine Chapel and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 7, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Brendan Adam-Zwelling/Paramount+
(L-R): Jess Bush as Christine Chapel and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 7, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Brendan Adam-Zwelling/Paramount+
(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una and Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 7, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Paramount+
(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 7, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Paramount+
Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 7, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. CMart

    August 31, 2026 at 12:25 pm

    Seriously… enough of the themed episodes… I mean I know there’s an endpoint to the show now, but it doesn’t meant you greenlight every single passing idea (“Hey.. how about a horror-themed episode?” “What if we did puppets?”) and cram them in before the series finale…

    Reply

    • CMart

      August 31, 2026 at 12:32 pm

      Ok I actually saw the video preview of this week’s episode after my rant, and now that I see who’s behind it.. I’ll give it some leeway

      Reply

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