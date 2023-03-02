Star Trek: Discovery to conclude in 2024 with fifth season

Star Trek: Discovery to end with season 5

The upcoming fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery will be the series’ last. This news comes on the heels of Paramount’s recent investor conference, where the company indicated it would spend less on streaming shows in 2024. Paramount announced the news on Thursday via press release and a post on StarTrek.com.

“Star Trek: Discovery is a perennial favorite on the service, near and dear to the hearts of legions of ‘Star Trek’ fans as well as all of us here at Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming. “This final season will see our beloved crew take on a new adventure and we can’t wait to celebrate the series’ impact on the franchise leading up to its final season early next year.”

The social post included notes from series lead Sonequa Martin-Green and Star Trek chief Alex Kurtzman.

Credit: Twitter/StarTrek

Credit: Twitter/StarTrek

Star Trek: Discovery was the series that jumpstarted the new era of Star Trek, launching in 2017. The show is known for being the springboard for additional series on the Paramount+ (previously CBS All Access) streaming service, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Short Treks, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Picard, and for catapulting the franchise further into the future than any other Star Trek production.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 graphic posted on Twitter by @StarTrek

“I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with Star Trek: Discovery is ending,” said series star and producer Sonequa Martin-Green. “I’m astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew, and remarkable writing team.

Principle filming for season five is almost complete, and Paramount says the season will debut in early 2024.

A trailer for the new season was shown at New York Comic Con in October 2022 showcasing new characters and a new adventure in the 25th century.

You can buy Star Trek: Discovery season four on Amazon.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 first look:

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.