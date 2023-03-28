Connect with us

News

Premiere dates, renewals announced for Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks & Prodigy

Premiere dates, renewals announced for Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks & Prodigy

Renewals and premiere dates announced for Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks & Prodigy

Paramount+ has announced premiere dates and renewals for three of their streaming Star Trek Universe shows — including the live-action series Strange New Worlds, along with the two animated series Lower Decks and Prodigy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 to premiere June 15, 2023
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 to premiere June 15, 2023

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The 10-episode second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 15 — available in U.S, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The series will be made available in South Korea on the streaming service at a “later date”.

The Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn-lead series has also been picked up for a third season.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 to premiere late summer 2023
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 to premiere late summer 2023

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will land on the service sometime this summer — with both the U.S. and international premiere dates to be announced at a later date.

Lower Decks, created by Mike McMahan and starring Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero, has been picked up for a 10-episode fifth season.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 to premiere this winter
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 to premiere this winter

Star Trek: Prodigy

The Nickelodeon and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation production Star Trek: Prodigy will return for a second season, this winter. Similar to Lower Decks, fans can expect an exact premiere date to follow in the coming months.

Star Trek: Discovery

As we previously reported, the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Mary Wiseman will premiere in early 2024.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news related to Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

