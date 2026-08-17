Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Episode 5 Photos Tease a Bizarre Puppet-Filled Adventure

The Enterprise crew gets turned into puppets in “Level-Five Transporter Accident,” the fifth episode of Strange New Worlds Season 4.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, August 20 with “Level-Five Transporter Accident,” the fifth episode of the series’ fourth season. Ahead of its premiere, Paramount+ has released 13 new photos from the upcoming episode, offering another look at what promises to be one of the season’s most unusual adventures.

As the title and synopsis suggest, “Level-Five Transporter Accident” is set to take Strange New Worlds into some very unexpected territory. The episode transforms most of the Enterprise crew into puppets, leaving Spock as the lone member of the crew who must deal with the bizarre situation while attempting to regain control of the ship.

The puppet premise marks another major tonal swing for Strange New Worlds, which has continued to embrace wildly different genres and storytelling styles throughout its fourth season. The season has already taken the crew into prehistoric adventure, horror, comedy, and wartime drama, and the upcoming episode looks to continue that tradition with an adventure unlike anything the series has attempted before.

The episode is notable for its use of puppets created with the involvement of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, bringing a distinctly Muppets-like sensibility to the Star Trek universe. Early discussion surrounding the episode has highlighted just how unusual the experience was for the cast, who had the opportunity to voice puppet versions of their characters.

Official episode description:

A transporter malfunction turns most of the crew into puppets while Spock fights to reclaim the ship.

New photos:

(L-R): Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh and Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 4, episode 5, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Gia Sandhu as T’Pring, Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 4, episode 5, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Ethan Peck as Spock and Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 4, episode 5, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh in season 4, episode 5, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 5, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 4, episode 5, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, episode 5, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Anson Mount as Captain Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 4, episode 5, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Ethan Peck as Spock and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 5, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Ethan Peck as Spock in season 4, episode 5, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga and Jess Bush as Christine Chapel in season 4, episode 5, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 5, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga and Jess Bush as Christine Chapel in season 4, episode 5, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

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