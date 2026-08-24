Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Off Hour” Photos Tease a Warp Emergency

Paramount+ has released 12 new photos from “Off-Hour,” giving fans a closer look at the Enterprise crew as an off-duty window turns into a dangerous warp emergency.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, August 27 with “Off-Hour,” the sixth episode of the series’ fourth season. Ahead of its premiere, Paramount+ has released 12 new photos from the upcoming episode, offering a new look at the latest adventure for the crew of the USS Enterprise.

“Off-Hour” continues Strange New Worlds’ fourth-season tradition of taking the Enterprise crew into wildly different situations from week to week. The season has already sent Pike and his crew 65 million years into the past, placed them aboard a mysterious lost Federation vessel, explored an unusual shore-leave experience, and turned the majority of the crew into puppets.

Official episode description:

An off-duty window becomes a warp emergency when the Enterprise is pushed beyond its safe limits.

New photos:

Martin Quinn as Scotty in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 6, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Carol Kane as Pelia in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 6, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

L-R: Bianca Nugara as A’Sha and Martin Quinn as Scotty in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 6, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Bianca Nugara as A’Sha in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 6, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Jess Bush as Christine Chapel in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 6, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 6, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 6, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 6, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 6, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

L-R: Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 6, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

L-R: Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 6, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 6, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Strange New Worlds season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

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