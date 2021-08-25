Star Trek Day 2021 to Celebrate 55th Anniversary of the Franchise on September 8 with Live Panels and Reveals

Star Trek Day 2021, streaming September 8th

To celebrate the 55th anniversary of Star Trek premiering on television, Paramount+ is hosting a live stream that promises in-person conversations with cast and crew from throughout the Star Trek franchise, surprise announcements, and “legacy moments” with well-known cast members.

The celebration consists of 13 panels emanating live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton on Paramount+ and Paramount+’s Twitch page and will be available on-demand through Paramount+’s YouTube Channel after its initial airing. All panels focus on various Star Trek TV shows and cast interviews.

The celebration runs on September 8th starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. / 5:30 p.m. PT and is expected to run for about two and a half hours.

Announcement video

Current and future Star Trek shows will have a major presence at the event. Some of the cast and crew of the upcoming animated show Star Trek: Prodigy will “give fans an update” on what to expect from the show. The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds panel will feature Anson Mount (Captain Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Spock), along with some creative minds from that show. Star Trek: Picard will be well-represented, with Patrick Stewart (Captain Picard), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Isa Briones (Soji Asha) joining the panel. Star Trek: Discovery‘s Wilson Cruz (Doctor Hugh Culber), Blu del Barrio (Adira Tal), and Ian Alexander (Gray Tal) will talk about the upcoming season of their show, and Noel Wells (Tendi) and Eugene Cordero (Rutherford) will represent Star Trek: Lower Decks with creator Mike McMahan.

Star Trek Day 2021 Lineup

The “legacy moments” portion of the event will feature the following iconic Star Trek cast members:

Cirroc Lofton from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Anthony Montgomery from Star Trek: Enterprise

Garrett Wang from Star Trek: Voyager

George Takei from Star Trek: The Original Series

LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation

Strange New Worlds logo revealed

The announcement video also gave us our first look at what appears to be the logo for the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series, starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds logo | CBS

