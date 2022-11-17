ReedPop’s Star Trek: Mission Seattle convention has been cancelled

Following weeks of speculation on social media, convention organizer ReedPop has officially announced the cancellation of the Star Trek: Mission Seattle event — previously scheduled for April 2023.

The cancellation announcement was made by ReedPop on their Star Trek Missions website and through their social media channels on Thursday, citing a decision “not to move forward” with the event, which was announced following this year’s Mission Chicago event.

ReedPop’s statement:

After careful consideration, the decision has been made to not move forward with the Star Trek Mission Seattle event in 2023. We are working on new ways to bring our favorite Trek fans the optimum experience, and we look forward to celebrating together again in the future. pic.twitter.com/MJKs0IVelq — Star Trek: Missions (@startrekmission) November 17, 2022

Star Trek: Mission Seattle was set to be the second Star Trek convention promoted by ReedPop, which currently holds the official license to such events in the US. ReedPop also produces other pop culture conventions, including New York Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con, PAX and Star Wars Celebration.

While no longer an official convention, fans can look forward to Creation Entertainment’s 57-Year Mission (previously known as Star trek Las Vegas), which takes place August 3–6, 2023 at the Rio All-Suites Hotel in Las Vegas.

