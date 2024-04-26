Connect with us

Interview

From TNG to Enterprise, Star Trek VFX Maestro, Adam Howard, shares stories from his career

Published

From TNG to Enterprise, Star Trek VFX Maestro, Adam Howard, shares stories from his career

Published

Adam Howard, a visual effects artist, has played a crucial role in bringing iconic elements of Star Trek to life

Just as skilled and charismatic actors and actresses contribute to a compelling television show, equally vital are the extraordinarily talented and dedicated behind-the-scenes artists who breathe life into our favorite series.

Among these unsung heroes is Adam Howard, a visual effects artist responsible for bringing some of Star Trek’s most iconic elements to the screen. Adam’s journey began with The Next Generation in 1990 and extended through Enterprise (including feature films First Contact and Insurrection), showcasing an extraordinary visual effects career that transcends his numerous Star Trek credits. Adam won four Emmy Awards and five Emmy nominations for his Star Trek work.

Adam Howard's VFX work on the USS Defiant from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Adam Howard’s VFX work on the USS Defiant from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine | Image credit: Paramount+

TrekNews.net’s Kyle Hadyniak was thrilled to sit down with Adam for an extended interview that touched on Adam’s work, including:

  • Notable scenes from his career (including one legendary shot from “All Good Things”)

  • A surprise instance of invisible VFX in First Contact

  • His motivations for getting into the VFX field

  • Adam’s thoughts on seeing the gang back together on the Enterprise-D in Picard

  • Advice for young VFX artists

Check out the audio interview embedded below.

Many thanks to Adam for sitting down and sharing stories from his career!

Note: The book about Dan Curry’s work we mentioned in the interview is Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry: VFX, Weapons, and Wonders from TNG to Enterprise, a title we reviewed and thoroughly enjoyed.

Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

