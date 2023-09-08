Star Trek: Infinite release date + details on Lower Decks­-themed pre-order bonuses

The upcoming grand strategy game Star Trek: Infinite is now set for an October 12, 2023 release on PC and Mac — along with some pre-order bonuses and deluxe editions for fans.

The game – which is published by the legendary Paradox Interactive and developed by Nimble Giant Entertainment – received a new trailer today that highlights its complex strategy nature.

Star Trek: Infinite Trailer:

Official description:

Beginning decades before the Star Trek: The Next Generation era, Star Trek: Infinite grants players the power to shape the galaxy’s destiny as a faction of their choice. The immersive grand strategy game puts players in the captain’s chair to lead one of four unique Quadrant Powers: The United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire. While remaining faithful to Star Trek lore, Star Trek: Infinite introduces fresh avenues for adventure as players can explore the Alpha and Beta quadrants, govern empire dynamics, handle economic intricacies, and engage with undiscovered civilizations.

Players who pre-order Star Trek: Infinite will receive the following bonuses:

Star Trek: Lower Decks uniform options





The U.S.S. Cerritos, a science ship with special options for minor nations (Second Contact)





A Klingon advisor voice line, “Qapla”





The game’s Digital Deluxe Edition includes a digital artbook, the game soundtrack, and an in-game music pack featuring “iconic compositions from across Star Trek’s illustrious legacy,” according to Paradox Interactive.

You can pre-order the standard version of the game on Steam for $30, and the deluxe edition for $40.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the news on Star Trek: Infinite, along with Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.