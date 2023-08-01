Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Subspace Rhapsody” preview + new photos

Published

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "Subspace Rhapsody" preview + new photos
Photo credit: Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 9 “Subspace Rhapsody”

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this Thursday, August 3rd with the special musical episode “Subspace Rhapsody“. Today, we have some brand new photos featuring Anson Mount as Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Christina Chong as La’an, Jess Bush as Chapel, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, and Carol Kane as Pelia.

“Subspace Rhapsody” is written by Dana Horgan and Bill Wolkoff and directed by Dermott Downs. The episode features original songs by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce.

Synopsis:

An accident with an experimental quantum probability field causes everyone on the U.S.S. Enterprise to break uncontrollably into song, but the real danger is that the field is expanding and beginning to impact other ships—allies and enemies alike.

Photos from “Subspace Rhapsody”:

Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga, Celia Rose Gooding as Shura, Anson Mount as Pike, Christina Chong as La’an and Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Best Possible Screengrab/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Best Possible Screengrab/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Best Possible Screengrab/Paramount+
L-R Carol Kane as Pelia, Christina Chong as La’an, Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Best Possible Screengrab/Paramount+
Jess Bush as Chapel in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Best Possible Screengrab/Paramount+
L-R Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Best Possible Screengrab/Paramount+
L-R Rebecca Romijn as Una and Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Trailer:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiered June 15th on Paramount+ and stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, along with series newcomers Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as Pelia

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

More



Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 207 "Those Old Scientists" Review: When Worlds Collide Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 207 "Those Old Scientists" Review: When Worlds Collide

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 207 “Those Old Scientists” Review: When Worlds Collide

Review: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 7 “Those Old Scientists” No, this wasn’t a fever dream. Yes, Strange New Worlds did...

July 22, 2023
The Picard Legacy Collection, Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Complete Series box sets announced The Picard Legacy Collection, Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Complete Series box sets announced

News

54-Disc Picard Legacy Collection, Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Complete Series Blu-ray box sets announced

The Picard Legacy Collection, Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season, and Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series, arrive on Blu-ray later this...

June 16, 2023
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "The Broken Circle" Review: An underwhelming second season premiere Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "The Broken Circle" Review: An underwhelming second season premiere

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “The Broken Circle” Review: An underwhelming second season premiere

Review: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 1 “The Broken Circle” Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns for its sophomore season after...

June 15, 2023
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "Among the Lotus Eaters" preview + new photos Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "Among the Lotus Eaters" preview + new photos

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Among the Lotus Eaters” preview + new photos

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 4 “Among the Lotus Eaters” The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues...

July 3, 2023

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2023 TrekNews.net