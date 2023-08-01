Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Subspace Rhapsody” preview + new photos

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 9 “Subspace Rhapsody”

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this Thursday, August 3rd with the special musical episode “Subspace Rhapsody“. Today, we have some brand new photos featuring Anson Mount as Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Christina Chong as La’an, Jess Bush as Chapel, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, and Carol Kane as Pelia.

“Subspace Rhapsody” is written by Dana Horgan and Bill Wolkoff and directed by Dermott Downs. The episode features original songs by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce.

Synopsis:

An accident with an experimental quantum probability field causes everyone on the U.S.S. Enterprise to break uncontrollably into song, but the real danger is that the field is expanding and beginning to impact other ships—allies and enemies alike.

Photos from “Subspace Rhapsody”:

Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga, Celia Rose Gooding as Shura, Anson Mount as Pike, Christina Chong as La’an and Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Best Possible Screengrab/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Best Possible Screengrab/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Best Possible Screengrab/Paramount+

L-R Carol Kane as Pelia, Christina Chong as La’an, Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Best Possible Screengrab/Paramount+

Jess Bush as Chapel in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Best Possible Screengrab/Paramount+

L-R Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Best Possible Screengrab/Paramount+

L-R Rebecca Romijn as Una and Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Trailer:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiered June 15th on Paramount+ and stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, along with series newcomers Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as Pelia

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.