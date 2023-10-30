New photos from this week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 finale

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 10

The tenth and final episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks season four is upon us. The episode is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, November 2nd. We have three new images from the episode to share with you today.

Similarly to last week’s episode “The Inner Fight”, details on the episode itself are being closely guarded, as Paramount has not sent out a synopsis or early press screeners of the episode as of this writing.

The new photos feature Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Noël Wells as Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lynn.

Photos:

L-R Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Noël Wells as Tendi in episode 10, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner in episode 10, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Noël Wells as Tendi, Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lynn, and Eugene Cordero as Rutherford in episode 10, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

