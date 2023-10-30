Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New photos from this week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 finale

Published

New photos from this week's Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 finale
Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 10

The tenth and final episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks season four is upon us. The episode is set to drop on Paramount+ this Thursday, November 2nd. We have three new images from the episode to share with you today.

Similarly to last week’s episode “The Inner Fight”, details on the episode itself are being closely guarded, as Paramount has not sent out a synopsis or early press screeners of the episode as of this writing.

The new photos feature Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Noël Wells as Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lynn.

Photos:

L-R Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Noël Wells as Tendi in episode 10, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner in episode 10, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Noël Wells as Tendi, Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lynn, and Eugene Cordero as Rutherford in episode 10, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

More



Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

Trending Articles

New photos from this week's episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks New photos from this week's episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks

News

New photos from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 9 Star Trek: Lower Decks is back this week for the ninth episode of the series’...

October 23, 2023
Badgey returns in Star Trek: Lower Decks S4 E 7 "A Few Badgey's More" Badgey returns in Star Trek: Lower Decks S4 E 7 "A Few Badgey's More"

News

Badgey returns in Star Trek: Lower Decks “A Few Badgey’s More”

Preview: Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 7 “A Few Badgeys More” Star Trek: Lower Decks is back this week for the seventh...

October 9, 2023
Star Trek: Infinite release date + details on Lower Decks­-themed pre-order bonuses Star Trek: Infinite release date + details on Lower Decks­-themed pre-order bonuses

News

Star Trek: Infinite release date + details on Lower Decks­-themed pre-order bonuses

The upcoming grand strategy game Star Trek: Infinite is now set for an October 12, 2023 release on PC and Mac — along with...

September 8, 2023
Star Trek: Very Short Treks to debut 5 new animated shorts — beginning Sept. 8 Star Trek: Very Short Treks to debut 5 new animated shorts — beginning Sept. 8

News

Star Trek: Very Short Treks to debut 5 new animated shorts — beginning Sept. 8

CBS to celebrate 50 years of animated Star Trek with Very Short Treks With this being the golden anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated...

September 5, 2023

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2023 TrekNews.net